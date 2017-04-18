Zika can harm babies' vision, too

Zika can harm babies' vision, too

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

Although Zika virus is most well-known for the devastating neurological damage it can cause in the womb, a new study reports that some babies infected with Zika also may have lifelong vision impairment. Forty-three babies born in Colombia and Venezuela suffered damage to both eyes after being exposed to Zika through their pregnant mothers, researchers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... 5 hr MMR 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Sun Bob Perryman 77
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC