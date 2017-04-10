Why Darius Rucker and his friends are on the move in 2017
For its eighth year, Darius Rucker 's annual CMA-Music-Festival-week fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is getting an upgrade. In 2017, the Darius and Friends benefit show will move from its longtime home at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon to the larger Ryman Auditorium just down the street.
