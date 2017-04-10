Wall Street ends lower

Wall Street ends lower

16 hrs ago

New York- US stocks eased on Wednesday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level for the first time since Election Day, pressured by lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump's comments on the dollar and interest rates. Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview that the dollar "was getting too strong," though he also said he would like to see interest rates stay low.

Chicago, IL

