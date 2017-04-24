US facing shortage of yellow fever va...

US facing shortage of yellow fever vaccine for travelers

11 hrs ago

A manufacturing issue has created a shortage of the only vaccine licensed in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that doses could run out as early as next month. Officials are bringing in another vaccine that's used in other countries but it will be available at far fewer clinics.

