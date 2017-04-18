UCSD coffee cart fire suspect pleads not guilty

A woman accused of setting fire to four coffee kiosks after hours on the UCSD campus in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple arson charges. When asked if she understood that she may not return to the university's campus should she make bail, Williamson replied saying, "Do you understand that I'm the acting President of the United States of America, right now?" Williamson had asked to speak during the brief arraignment but was told by Judge Lisa Rodriguez to consult with her attorney from the Public Defender's Office.

