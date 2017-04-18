UCSD coffee cart fire suspect pleads ...

UCSD coffee cart fire suspect pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A woman accused of setting fire to four coffee kiosks after hours on the UCSD campus in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple arson charges. When asked if she understood that she may not return to the university's campus should she make bail, Williamson replied saying, "Do you understand that I'm the acting President of the United States of America, right now?" Williamson had asked to speak during the brief arraignment but was told by Judge Lisa Rodriguez to consult with her attorney from the Public Defender's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) 20 hr Loving the KS soa... 422
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 16 Bob Perryman 77
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC