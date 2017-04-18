UCSD coffee cart fire suspect pleads not guilty
A woman accused of setting fire to four coffee kiosks after hours on the UCSD campus in La Jolla pleaded not guilty Thursday to multiple arson charges. When asked if she understood that she may not return to the university's campus should she make bail, Williamson replied saying, "Do you understand that I'm the acting President of the United States of America, right now?" Williamson had asked to speak during the brief arraignment but was told by Judge Lisa Rodriguez to consult with her attorney from the Public Defender's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC