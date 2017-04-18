U.S. senator raises questions about hospital operator UHS

Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 3, 2017. A Republican senator said on Tuesday he had written to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services raising questions about reports of "troubling conduct" by psychiatric hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc. The inquiry, by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, raises concerns about reports by BuzzFeed News of low nurse staffing, medication errors and sexual misconduct at UHS' Shadow Mountain facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

