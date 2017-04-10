U.S. FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly and Incyte arthritis drug Olumiant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday declined to approve a new drug for rheumatoid arthritis made by Eli Lilly and Co and partner Incyte Corp, the companies said on Friday. The U.S. FDA indicated that additional clinical data was needed to determine the most appropriate doses of the drug, Olumiant, known also as baricitinib, and to further characterize safety concerns across treatment arms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.