TSRI scientists reveal important role of genetics in brain circuits
Scientists at The Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla have revealed new clues to the wiring of the brain. A team led by Associate Professor Anton Maximov found that neurons in brain regions that store memory can form networks in the absence of synaptic activity.
