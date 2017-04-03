Trending Now 1 Mins Ago More than 500...

Trending Now 1 Mins Ago More than 500,000 inhalers recalled by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithK...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline has recalled more than 500,000 inhalers in a voluntary level II recall approved by the FDA. British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline has announced a recall of more than 593,000 asthma inhalers in the United States because of a defect that may affect the doses delivered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Tue Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 1 Will Dockery 35
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC