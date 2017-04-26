Teva Said to Consider Sale of Cancer Portfolio to Reduce Debt an hour ago
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , the Israeli drugmaker seeking to cut debt after an acquisition spree, is exploring a sale of its specialty cancer treatments, according to people familiar with the matter. Teva is speaking with financial advisers about the possible sale of the oncology business, which includes treatments for leukemia and a slow-growing form of lymphoma, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|48 min
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Tue
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC