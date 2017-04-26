Teva Said to Consider Sale of Cancer ...

Teva Said to Consider Sale of Cancer Portfolio to Reduce Debt an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , the Israeli drugmaker seeking to cut debt after an acquisition spree, is exploring a sale of its specialty cancer treatments, according to people familiar with the matter. Teva is speaking with financial advisers about the possible sale of the oncology business, which includes treatments for leukemia and a slow-growing form of lymphoma, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... 48 min Saw 2
News Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h... Tue better call Saul 1
News Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10) Apr 22 Johnjohn 31
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Apr 20 Loving the KS soa... 422
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 16 Bob Perryman 77
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC