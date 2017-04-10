Supplier: Drug sold to Arkansas not intended for executions
A judge was weighing Friday whether to block Arkansas' seven upcoming executions, set to begin next week, as a medical supplier said one of the three drugs the state plans to use to put the prisoners to death wasn't sold to be used for lethal injection. Two pharmaceutical companies on Thursday filed a court brief seeking to halt the executions, while San Francisco-based medical supply company McKesson said it sold Arkansas one drug believing it would be used for medical purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|68
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC