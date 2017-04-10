Student One of 3 Dead in San Bernardi...

Student One of 3 Dead in San Bernardino School Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

A husband fatally shot his wife in a classroom at San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School, on Monday before killing himself, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. Burguan said the shooter, Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the classroom with a large caliber revolver and opened fire "without saying anything," killing Karen Elaine Smith, also 53, also of Riverside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Anonymous 63
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC