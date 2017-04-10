Student One of 3 Dead in San Bernardino School Shooting

A husband fatally shot his wife in a classroom at San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School, on Monday before killing himself, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. Burguan said the shooter, Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the classroom with a large caliber revolver and opened fire "without saying anything," killing Karen Elaine Smith, also 53, also of Riverside.

