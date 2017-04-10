Student One of 3 Dead in San Bernardino School Shooting
A husband fatally shot his wife in a classroom at San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School, on Monday before killing himself, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. Burguan said the shooter, Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, entered the classroom with a large caliber revolver and opened fire "without saying anything," killing Karen Elaine Smith, also 53, also of Riverside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|63
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC