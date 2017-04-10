Student one of 3 dead in San Bernardino school shooting

A husband fatally shot his estranged wife in her classroom at San Bernardino, California's North Park Elementary School on Monday before killing himself, said San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan. Burguan said the shooter, Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside, walked in to the classroom armed with a large caliber revolver and opened fire "without saying anything," killing Karen Elaine Smith, also 53, also of Riverside.

