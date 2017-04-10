SRS vs. Gilead Sciences: Delaware Chancery Court finding that...
In Shareholder Representative Services vs. Gilead Sciences et al., an opinion issued on March 15, 2017, the Chancery Court of the State of Delaware found that the term "indication" means "disease" for purposes of a $50M contingent milestone payment in a merger agreement between buyer Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Calistoga Pharmaceuticals, Inc. . As a result, the regulatory approval that Gilead obtained for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients with a particular biomarker did not trigger the $50M contingent milestone payment because such regulatory approval was for a "subpopulation of people suffering from a disease" and was not a "disease-level [regulatory] approval".
