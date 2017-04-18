Shooting in Paterson injures 2, police say
Police officers responding to a report of a shooting at Governor and Carroll streets at 9:20 p.m. found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his torso, said Police Director Jerry Speziale. He said a second person, an 18-year-old male, was taken by private car to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Johnjohn
|31
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Fri
|watching livonia
|1
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC