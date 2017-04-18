Sharp losses for health care stocks, banks pull indexes down
U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health led health care companies lower and weak trading results from Goldman Sachs dragged down bank stocks. Stock indexes in Europe also tumbled after the British government called for a surprise early election next month.
