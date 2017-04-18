Sharp losses for banks, health care s...

Sharp losses for banks, health care stocks pull indexes down

U.S. stocks are in decline Tuesday morning as Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health lead health care companies lower and weak trading results from Goldman Sachs drag down bank stocks. Stock indexes in Europe are tumbling after the British government called for a surprise early election next month.

