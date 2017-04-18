Secretary Tom Price wants to fix US h...

Secretary Tom Price wants to fix US healthcare

15 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

While President Donald Trump insisted Congress repeal Obamacare within his first 100 days, the legislation was rushed, according to his Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price, and that's why the Republicans failed. But the recent setback will not deter the Trump administration, he said during an interview at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Tuesday with CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

