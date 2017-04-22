Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20
Media headlines about Seattle Genetics have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources.
