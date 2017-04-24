RPT-UPDATE 1-Celgene quarterly profit beats on Revlimid demand
U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a better-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid. The company's net income rose to $941 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $801 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|8 hr
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Tue
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC