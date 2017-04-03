RPT-The cost of cancer: new drugs sho...

RPT-The cost of cancer: new drugs show success at a steep price

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Newer cancer drugs that enlist the body's immune system are improving the odds of survival, but competition between them is not reining in prices that can now top $250,000 a year. The drugs' success for patients is the result of big bets in cancer therapy made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co Inc and Roche Holding AG, among others in big pharma.

