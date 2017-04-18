Richard Simmons hospitalized for severe indigestion new

Richard Simmons hospitalized for seve...

Richard Simmons hospitalized for severe indigestion

Read more: KTUL-TV Tulsa

The veteran TV personality, who has been in hiding since 2014, had been experiencing "discomfort while eating" for a few days before agreeing to seek medical help at a California hospital, according to his manager, Richard Catalano. The news emerges less than a year after the 68-year-old was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in early June, after exhibiting bizarre behavior in front of his longtime friend and housekeeper.

Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.

