Richard Simmons hospitalized for severe indigestion new
The veteran TV personality, who has been in hiding since 2014, had been experiencing "discomfort while eating" for a few days before agreeing to seek medical help at a California hospital, according to his manager, Richard Catalano. The news emerges less than a year after the 68-year-old was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in early June, after exhibiting bizarre behavior in front of his longtime friend and housekeeper.
