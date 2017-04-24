Richard Simmons a oein good spiritsa after returning home from hospitalization
Richard Simmons is back home recovering after three days at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles battling severe indigestion. Simmons took to Facebook Sunday thanking hospital staff and law enforcement, writing "They make you feel good even though you're in the hospital for feeling bad."
