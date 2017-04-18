Raleigh police say no charges filed i...

Raleigh police say no charges filed in fatal shooting after towing dispute

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Taurean Whitfield Sutton, 30, of Raleigh, died at WakeMed on April 14 after being shot in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street, off Glenwood Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... 12 hr watching livonia 1
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Thu Loving the KS soa... 422
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 16 Bob Perryman 77
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Apr 4 Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC