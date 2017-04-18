Raleigh police say no charges filed in fatal shooting after towing dispute
Taurean Whitfield Sutton, 30, of Raleigh, died at WakeMed on April 14 after being shot in the 6100 block of St. Giles Street, off Glenwood Avenue near Pleasant Valley Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|12 hr
|watching livonia
|1
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC