RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
RadNet Inc. saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,814 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 218,478 shares.
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Sat
|Johnjohn
|31
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Fri
|watching livonia
|1
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
