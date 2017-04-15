Piedmont Athens Regional's healing ga...

Piedmont Athens Regional's healing garden provides stability for children dealing with cancer

2017-04-15

Marguerite Koepke, a professor emerita of the Univeristy of Georgia's College of Environment + Design, has been the lead designer for the healing garden at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center's healing garden at the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support since its inception. The latest addition to the garden is an area for children beign treated for cancer, or who have a loved one with cancer.

