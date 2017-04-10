Physical inactivity linked to loss of independence

"Physical activity reduced the risk of dependence in both basic activities of daily living as well as instrumental activities of daily living , which are considered to be more cognitively demanding," said lead author Dr. Pamela M. Rist from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. "These instrumental activities of daily living can be important determinants of quality of life among stroke patients, so it is important to find factors which reduce the risk of dependence in these activities as well as in basic activities of daily living," she told Reuters Health by email.

