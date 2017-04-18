PHOTOS: St. Francis through the years

Marilyn Rohr, head surgical nurse at St. Francis Hospital, demonstrates the cariosope given to the hospital last year by Alpha Phi sorority. In the center is Sister Mary Walter, hospital administrator, and at left Mrs. Dick Peters, member of the philanthropy committee of the Alpha Phi alumnae chapter.

