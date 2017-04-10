Pfriem OR to be dedicated at Bridgeport Hospital
To be called the Elizabeth M. Pfriem Hybrid Operating Room Suite, the new facility will combine heart surgeons, vascular surgeons and cardiac specialists in the same location. The room is named after the former Connecticut Post publisher who led the paper - then called the Bridgeport Post - from 1983 to 1988.
