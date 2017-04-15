Norwalk's Steffanni earns certificationFRMCa s Sean Steffanni earns...
Norwalk's Sean Steffanni, Firelands Regional Medical Center's director of information services, recently earned Project Management Professional certification. Criteria for passing the certification included documented experience leading and directing projects, 35 hours of project management education, and an exam.
