Norton, UofL partner to form pediatric cancer institute
A joint statement on Monday said the program's goals are to offer new types of care for pediatric cancer patients, to increase access to clinical trials, to develop new research and to recruit more specialists. Norton official Thomas D. Kmetz said the institute is expected to become a "beacon of hope" for children across the state.
