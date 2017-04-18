North American stock indexes slip modestly, loonie down
North American stock indexes edged lower in late-morning trading as the loonie lost ground following a weaker-than-expected inflation report in Canada. Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in March was up 1.6 per cent from a year ago.
