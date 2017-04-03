Multivitamins May Not Help Men's Hear...

Multivitamins May Not Help Men's Hearts, Even When Diet Is Poor

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: HON

Millions of American men pop a multivitamin each day, but new research shows the pills won't help the heart -- even if a man's nutrition is lacking. "Many had thought that men with 'poor' nutritional status at baseline may benefit more from long-term multivitamin use on cardiovascular outcomes; however, we did not see any evidence for this in our recent analysis," study author Howard Sesso, of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, said in a hospital news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 1 hr Kelly 58
News Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08) Tue Winston Smith 30
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 2,658
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC