More Advertisers Say They Have Ditched Fox's O'Reilly Show

Bill O'Reilly's top-rated Fox News show may be starting to feel a financial sting after allegations that he sexually harassed several women. Automakers Hyundai and BMW, financial firm T. Rowe Price, insurer Allstate, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and online marketing firm Constant Contact said Tuesday that they have joined Mercedes-Benz in pulling their ads from the show.

