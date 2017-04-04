More Advertisers Say They Have Ditched Fox's O'Reilly Show
Bill O'Reilly's top-rated Fox News show may be starting to feel a financial sting after allegations that he sexually harassed several women. Automakers Hyundai and BMW, financial firm T. Rowe Price, insurer Allstate, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and online marketing firm Constant Contact said Tuesday that they have joined Mercedes-Benz in pulling their ads from the show.
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Winston Smith
|30
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mon
|Coonway Tweety
|2,658
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 1
|Will Dockery
|35
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
