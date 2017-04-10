Millions of Americans risk hearing lo...

Millions of Americans risk hearing loss from jobs and guns

Many people are exposed to dangerously loud sounds at work and at play, and most of them don't wear ear plugs or take other steps to prevent hearing loss, a recent U.S. study suggests. Almost 49 million adults work in very noisy conditions, and more than one-third of them never use hearing protection, the study found.

