Medtronic Announces Worldwide Voluntary Field Corrective Action For...
April 5, 2017 - Medtronic is notifying customers worldwide of a voluntary field corrective action for all its Newport HT70 and Newport HT70 Plus ventilators manufactured since 2010. The voluntary field corrective action is being conducted following reports that the ventilator may reset spontaneously during normal operation, without an accompanying alarm.
