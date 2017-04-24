Man accused of hitting LMC security officer with car identified
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has identified the man who was arrested after he allegedly hit a Lexington Medical Center security officer with a car Thursday morning. Stephen Craft, 38, was arrested Thursday morning after the incident in a parking lot at Lexington Medical Center.
