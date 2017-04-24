Major Boston teaching hospital offering buyouts to 1,600
One of Boston's most prestigious teaching hospitals is offering voluntary buyouts to 1,600 employees as a way to rein in costs during a period of uncertainty in the health care business. Brigham and Women's Hospital said Thursday the hospital is offering buyouts because expenses continue to rise and "constraints by government and payers" are keeping revenues flat, "negatively affecting" the hospital's finances.
