Lilly's rheumatoid arthritis pill rejected by regulators

This Thursday, June 30, 2011, file photo shows a sign in front of the Eli Lilly and Company corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. On Friday, April 14, 2017, Eli Lilly said U.S. regulators have rejected its much-anticipated pill for the immune disorder rheumatoid arthritis, the drugmaker's second drug development setback since November 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.