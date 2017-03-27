Legislation may expedite sale of OVMC
The West Virginia Legislature has approved changes to the certificate of need process that may expedite Alecto Healthcare Services' plan to purchase Ohio Valley Medical Center as The legislation, House Bill 2459, was passed Thursday and sent to the governor's desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|35
|LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych...
|Mar 30
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico..
|Mar 23
|Dr Janus
|1
|Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15)
|Mar 23
|Newday
|8
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Mar 12
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC