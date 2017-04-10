Leaning forward during phone use may ...

Leaning forward during phone use may cause 'text neck'

Spine surgeons are noticing an increase in patients with neck and upper back pain, likely related to poor posture during prolonged smartphone use, according to a recent report. Some patients, particularly young patients who shouldn't yet have back and neck issues, are reporting disk hernias and alignment problems, the study authors write in The Spine Journal.

