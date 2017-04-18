Iron ore, geopolitics send ASX tumbling

Geopolitical tensions and further falls in iron ore sparked broad-based selling on the ASX on Tuesday, with losses in BHP Billiton and Telstra leading the slide. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index closed down 0.9 per cent to 5836.7 points and the broader All Ordinaries Index was off 1 per cent to 5868.7 points.

