Innovative Imaging: How the latest breast cancer screening is saving lives
More than 250,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States this year alone and of those cases, more than 40,000 women will die of the disease. Forty-five years ago, breast cancer was the leading cause of death for women in the U.S., but over the years those numbers have continued to fall largely due to better screening technology and improved therapy and St. Francis Hospital in Columbus is helping lead the way.
