Hospital stocks are tumbling as House...

Hospital stocks are tumbling as House GOP leaders relaunch their bid to repeal and replace Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Shares of U.S. hospital operators dropped on Tuesday as Republicans sought to revive plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that has benefited the companies. Shares of HCA Holdings, the largest publicly traded hospital operator, fell 3.2 percent, while Tenet Healthcare was off 4.8 percent and Community Health Systems dropped 6.3 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mon Coonway Tweety 2,658
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... Apr 1 Will Dockery 35
News LGBTQ group criticizes Johns Hopkins over psych... Mar 30 Rainbow Kid 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
ACA: Horn Toad Says Go To Mexico.. Mar 23 Dr Janus 1
Convert H.264, Divx, Xvid, MKV, AVI to H.265/HE... (Jan '15) Mar 23 Newday 8
News Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting Mar 12 Samuels Furnace Man 4
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC