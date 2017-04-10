Hologic faces U.S. patent lawsuit over menstrual bleeding device
Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show. Minerva filed a complaint in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday saying it may seek an injunction blocking U.S. sales of Hologic's NovaSure Advanced system which began in February.
