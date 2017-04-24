Healthcare Advisory: HHS Announces First Settlement with a Wireless Health Services Provider
On April 24, 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Civil Rights , announced its first settlement with a wireless health services provider, CardioNet, Inc., for alleged violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and related regulations . The settlement provides that CardioNet must pay $2.5 million in civil monetary penalties and complete a two-year corrective action plan under heightened OCR oversight.
