GSK warns of impact from generic drugs after solid Q1
GlaxoSmithKline says new products helped first-quarter sales rise 17 percent from the year before but warned that competition from generic drugs may weigh on earnings later this year. London-based GSK said Wednesday that its sales jumped to 7.38 billion pounds from 6.23 billion pounds, ahead of analysts' expectations for a rise to 7.3 billion pounds.
