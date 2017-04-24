Growing body of evidence supports use of mind-body therapies in breast cancer treatment

In newly updated clinical guidelines from the Society for Integrative Oncology , researchers at Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health and the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center with an interdisciplinary team of colleagues at MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Michigan, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and other institutions in the U.S. and Canada, analyzed which integrative treatments are most effective and safe for patients with breast cancer. This systematic review adds to the growing literature on integrative therapies for patients with breast cancer and other cancer populations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.