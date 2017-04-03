Group asks City Council to put SoccerCity plan on November ballot

The group behind the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the 166-acre Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley announced Tuesday that they will ask the City Council to put their plan before voters in November. The group - which includes La Jolla investor Mike Stone, former Qualcomm President Steve Altman and Peter Seidler, part of the Padres ownership group - announced last week that they've collected well over 100,000 signatures on petitions in support of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-am.