Grant secured to stabilize bluff on which Perrigo HQ sits
The city of Allegan has received a $4 million federal grant to stabilize an eroding river bluff that could threaten the North American headquarters of drugmaker Perrigo Co. ASTI Environmental, an environmental and engineering services firm, says in a release it worked with Allegan in securing the grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr 27
|Saw
|2
|Ring-ring: Cellphone interrupts Supreme Court h...
|Apr 25
|better call Saul
|1
|Teen charged as adult in Colton park murder (Sep '10)
|Apr 22
|Johnjohn
|31
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Apr 20
|Loving the KS soa...
|422
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Apr 16
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Explosion In School Lab Injures 2 Students (Dec '08)
|Apr 4
|Winston Smith
|30
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC